Late Goal Lifts Cardinals Over Vikings in Tournament Finals

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The North Park men’s soccer team lost a Heartbreaker in the 2022 CCIW Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 3-2 game to top-seeded and nationally 10th-ranked North Central College.

North Park seemed to control all of the Offensive output in the first half of play, marking a 5-1 shots advantage while taking the only corner kick of the first 45. However, despite the lopsided numbers, the two teams were knotted up at Halftime .

The Vikings took advantage of an early second-half opportunity when a foul in the box led to a PK goal for Angel Barriga at 45:26. However, just a minute later, the Cardinals’ Jack Bonavia sent in the equalizer at 47:18.

North Central pulled ahead with a 71St minute goal, Heavily Assisted by the daunting Winds but, once more, North Park would tie up the game late with William de Carro’s Strike in the 86th minute.

Unfortunately, with just minutes to go in the half, the Cardinals converted on a PK goal of their own in the 88thminute off the foot of Sam Abreu, clinching the CCIW Tournament championship.

Quick Hits:

Second half goals for Barriga, de Carro

Chippy game – six yellow cards distributed

Vikings held the 11-4 shots advantage, including 5-3 on goal

What’s Next?

North Park (14-3-2) awaits its playoff destiny. The Vikings, who have been rated among the nations’ top 15 for the majority of the season, hope to receive an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Tune in to the selection show at this link next Monday, November 7, at 12:30 PM CST.