Late goal lifts Bulldogs to win over Cardinals | News, Sports, Jobs

HOUGHTON — When junior center Bryce Hanner’s one-timer slid through Fond du Lac Cardinals’ goaltender Spencer Shober with 1:53 left in the second semifinal of the 47th Annual John MacInnes Holiday Classic Tuesday night, Hancock Bulldogs hockey Coach Scott Mikesch could feel what was coming.

With two goals in the third period, the Bulldogs did something they hadn’t done in 24 days: win.

Mikesch was elated after the game with the effort his team put in during the game’s final 17 minutes to earn their fourth win of the season.

“During that time, it wasn’t all bad hockey,” they said. “It was a mistake here, a mistake there, or blowing an opportunity here and there. But, it feels like you’re the worst team on Earth. We just needed something good to happen and it did.”

Mikesch felt that it was not as though his team had been playing poor hockey during their winless stretch, but rather that they were victims of a mixture of mistakes and bad luck.

“It was one of those things,” they said. “I went back and watched it on film. It was mental errors. People make mental errors. They make them in the NHL. They make mental errors in the NHL.

“For us to be successful, we have to really cut down on our mental errors, because we’re not an Offensive juggernaut. We can’t give the other team anything. We have to earn everything that we get, Tonight we did that.”

Trailing 1-0 heading into the third period, the Bulldogs (4-6 overall) needed a spark, and they got that when senior Winger David Olson got a blade on a shot from alternate Captain Brady Galetto, who was high in the right Circle when they released the puck. Olson’s redirect found its way through Shober just 1:22 into the third, breathing new life in the Hancock bench.

From there, Hancock pushed hard to keep the Cardinals on their heels, leading to the scoring opportunity late that Hanner had.

“I thought we played in their zone the whole third period almost,” said Mikesch. “We wore them down. They only played four defenders. I thought that was one of the big keys of the game, we played enough in their zone in the first two periods, then in the third period, we got a good forecheck going and they had a hard time breaking it out. When they did, they had nothing going on, to bring the offense to us, most of the time.”

Hanner’s late goal was the result of a smart play by co-captain Calvin Heinonen, who was moved to the left wing for the game. Junior Winger Bennett Sturos fired a shot from the top of the left Circle that missed the net to Shober’s right. Heinonen won the battle to get to the Puck and he swatted it out into the slot, where Hanner pounced on it and quickly fired it at Shober.

Prior to the third period, the Cardinals did not give the Bulldogs much in the way of time and space throughout the contest. However, in crunch time, Coach Ryan Sarazin felt that his team struggled with some sluggishness when they needed to be at their best.

“I thought we were a little sluggish getting off the bus,” Sarazin said. “I thought they had the energy in the third period. It definitely showed. They got the lead and took it back.”

He was happy, however, that they were able to create some pressure in the game’s final 60 seconds with Shober pulled for an extra attacker.

“I thought we generated some energy and some pressure at the end,” they said “but too little, too late.”

Mikesch felt that his team really had to raise its work ethic in the third to be successful against a team that closed off speed through the neutral zone as effectively as the Cardinals did.

“They have a real nice team too,” said Mikesch. “They battled really hard and they were hard to play against. So hats off to them.”

Fond du Lac opened the scoring 5:48 into the second period when Drake Deanovich beat Bulldogs goaltender Saku Cunard with a wrist shot over the blocker. From there, however, the Cardinals stopped pushing the offense, and instead went into more of a defensive posture.

Cunard made 15 saves to earn the win for the Bulldogs. Shober stopped 24 shots from the Bulldogs in the loss.