Late Goal Lifts #11 Ducks past Men’s Soccer

EWING, NJ- The TCNJ men’s soccer team lost a hard-fought battle, 2-1, versus No. 11 Stevens on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions gave the Ducks all they could handle, generating numerous scoring opportunities and entering the final five minutes of the game still tied at one apiece.

After Stevens took an early lead, the Lions finally found the equalizer in the 61st minute. Colin Kenville sent in a corner and Bobby Hunter almost got his header past the Stevens goaltender. The header was sent back into the air and the 6’4″ Justin Dominique used his height to deposit a header just over the line for his second goal of the season.

Hunter has recorded a point in four of the last five games.

The Ducks, who entered the game ranked No. 1 in Region IV, opened the scoring in the 11th minute when the Lons were tagged with a handball in the box and Emerico Vespucci converted the penalty kick with a low shot to the right corner of the net.

Despite the score at the half, the Lions managed to put together a very good defensive first stanza. They limited the Ducks to only three shots and two on goal in the first.

The Lions finished with a slim 8-7 advantage in shots with Stevens holding a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.

TCNJ also had a multitude of opportunities in the first half, with five shots and two on goal. The best opportunity came in the 22nd minute when Massimo Rodio sent a low running cross just in front of the net. Dominique came storming in and smashed a shot off the left post.

The Lions even had a chance to score in the last 10 seconds of the game where Dominique broke free up the right flank but was unable to handle a pass enough to get a shot off from just outside the six-yard box.

Julian Franco finished the day with one more save than the Stevens goaltender with four.

TCNJ will try to take this competitive drive from Saturday and bring it to Troy, NY for Wednesday’s Matchup with RPI at 7PM.