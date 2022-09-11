Late Goal Leads Men’s Soccer to Thrilling Win Over Frostburg State

Next Game: Notre Dame College (Ohio) 9/14/2022 | 7:30 PM Sept. 14 (Wed) / 7:30 PM Notre Dame College (Ohio) History

Frostburg, Md. – After earning a tie last time out, the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (2-2-1, 2-1-1) was looking to carry that momentum with them to Frostburg, Maryland on Saturday night. They had another second half comeback in this one and took down Frostburg State 1-0. After scoring his first Collegiate goal last time out, freshman Diego Buenano once again came through on the clutch with the game winning goal that put Wheeling into the win column.

The big moment came in the game’s final 10 minutes as the score still sat at 0-0. In the 81st minute, the Cardinals had the ball in the Offensive zone. Hugo Rodriguez moved the ball up the field and put Buenano in scoring position. Rodriguez sent the pass and Buenano let it rip and found the back of the net. It was his second goal of his collegiate career and his second big second half goal in the past week. He has come through in some big moments early, tying the game Wednesday and winning the game tonight, as he is showing that he can be a reliable weapon this season. Frostburg State would get off two more shots over the final 10 minutes, but both would fly wide of the net and Wheeling picked up a big second conference win to stay in the top four of the MEC standings.

Buenano scored the Cardinal’s lone goal of the night and now has two goals in the final 20 minutes of games this season. Hugo Rodriguez Assisted on the goal and finished the day with one shot taken. Harry Martin led the offense with four shots, two in goals and Miguel Martin added three shots, one on goal. Flemming Sandt got the start in net and recorded his first career Collegiate shutout. He played all 90 minutes in net and earned his first Collegiate win as well. With the win, the Cardinals maintain their standing as one of the top four teams in the MEC in the early part of the season. As they Chase down a spot in the MEC tournament, they look to keep on winning and control their own destiny.

The Cardinals controlled the ball for most of the first half, taking 11 shots compared to two for the Bobcats. Their first shot came in just the fourth minute when Salem Mwelwa sent one towards the net that was saved. However, of these 11 shots, only four went on net as the Cardinals were looking for their breakthrough. In the 39th minute, the Cardinals had a chance to get on the board when Christian Ruud sent a shot towards the net. However, it was saved and the game remained at 0-0. Both goalkeepers had strong first halves and the score remained 0-0 as the team headed for the locker room. The Cardinals kept shooting and finally felt the payoff in the final 10 minutes with Buenano’s game winning goal.

The Wheeling University Men’s soccer team returns to action on Wednesday, September 14th, when they host Notre Dame College at 7:30 PM.