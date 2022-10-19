Late goal leads Farmington to upset of No. 1 seed Lone Peak | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 2 out of 10 Lone Peak girls soccer Coach Shantel Jolley (left) comforts her players after a 1-0 loss to Farmington in the 6A semifinals at Juan Diego High School on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Darnell Dickson, Daily Herald 3 out of 10 Lone Peak junior Brooklyn Dowdle takes a shot during the 6A semifinal game against Farmington at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 4 out of 10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 5 out of 10 Lone Peak sophomore Bella Devey kicks the ball during the 6A semifinal game against Farmington at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 6 out of 10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 7 out of 10 Lone Peak players prepare to take the field before the 6A semifinal game against Farmington at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 8 out of 10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 9/10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald 10 out of 10 Lone Peak and Farmington players battle for the ball during the 6A semifinal game at Juan Diego High in Draper on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald ❮ ❯











DRAPER — Through more than 75 minutes of soccer in the Class 6A semifinals, No. 1 seed Lone Peak and No. 5 seed Farmington battled back and forth, both teams looking for any kind of a break to take the lead.

The Phoenix found it.

A goal by Paige Erickson with 4:12 to play off a deflection was the difference as Farmington, playing just its second year in 6A, upset the previously undefeated Knights 1-0 at Juan Diego High School to earn a trip to the 6A state Finals .

“Farmington played a heck of a game,” Lone Peak Coach Shantel Jolley said. “They took us out of our game and we didn’t play as well as we could have. We both had chances each way and they were the ones that kind of got the lucky bounce at the end.”

The match appeared to be headed to overtime, but Erickson found the ball when Lone Peak freshman goalkeeper Eliza Collings couldn’t control a long Farmington shot. Collings deflected Erickson’s shot off the post and a Knight defender couldn’t keep the ball from trickling over the line for the only goal of the game.

Lone Peak thought it tied the score just a minute later when Elle Young’s 40-yard boot was headed into the net by Kate Denney, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call and Farmington was able to hold on for the win.

“We fixed some things from the first half where we were struggling and made some adjustments,” Jolley said. “We had some chances to put the game away. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish and things didn’t go our way.”

Collings and Phoenix goalkeeper Emmy McKeon took turns outdoing each other in goal, each making Spectacular saves to keep the game scoreless. McKeon was tested several times from point-blank range in the second half, punching away shots by Denney and Bella Devey.

Meanwhile, the Lone Peak defense was under tremendous pressure from Farmington’s Speedy forward Swayzee Arnell. With 16 minutes to play, Arnell had a Breakaway that Collings came out to keep away from the goal. Moments later, Arnell blasted a shot from 40 yards that deflected off the crossbar and the game stayed knotted at 0-0 until Farmington’s late heroics.

After three straight quarterfinal exits, Lone Peak (18-1-0) was attempting to re-create the magic that pushed the program to its first state title in 2018.

Collings will return in goal for the Knights next season, along with leading scorers Devey (14 goals, 11 assists) and Denney (13 goals, 13 assists), both sophomores.

“These girls exceeded my expectations,” Jolley said. “The senior class was phenomenal and led us all year. We’re really going to miss those seven seniors. We have some good underclassmen coming back and we’ll have to have them fill some leadership roles.”

Farmington (14-5-0), which hasn’t allowed a goal in three playoff games, will move on to Friday’s 6A final at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman against the Davis-Skyridge winner.

