Late Goal Helps Villanova Tie Penn 1-1

Villanova, Pa.- A goal by CiCi Fox in the 87th minute helped the Wildcats play to a 1-1 tie against the Penn Quakers on Thursday afternoon. Villanova moves to 0-2-2 on the season while Penn is now 0-0-3.

The first half started with the Wildcats controlling possession. Olivia Packer got a shot off a corner that was saved in the 7th minute to get things started. The Quaker’s had one shot in the half that went wide. Villanova’s final shot of the first half came when Megan Donnelly launched a shot 18 yards out that was right on target but was saved.

To open the second half Penn got off some early shots but Villanova answered by taking back control of possession and getting off six shots through the final 45.

In the 76th minute Sizzy Lawton inbound a near side corner ball that found Peyton Rau. Raun was able to get a header that found the back corner of the goal to make it 1-0.

Villanova’s scoring play began with Emma Weaver , who used a quick touch on the far side to send the ball into the box. The long ball found Makayla Stadler who was able to make contact with the ball with her body as she was falling to the ground at the far side goal post. The ball then fell right in front of Fox who was able to head it in to tie the game at 1-1 in the 87th minute.

This would be the final shot of the game giving Villanova their second tie of the season. Next the Wildcats will hit the road and take on the Cornell Big Red this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM