Late goal helps Oxford boys soccer remain unbeaten

OXFORD — When the Watertown High boys soccer turned the ball over to Oxford on a direct kick with about 5:30 remaining in a tie game Thursday night game at Wolverine Stadium, keeper Matt Santangelli tried to urge his defense into position.

“Get back, get back!” Santangelli yelled, but the Wolverine counterattack had already begun. It ended with Mason Pale scoring off a Matthew Dima assist for a one-goal Oxford lead with 5:18 remaining. The Wolverines held on for a 2-1 win and stayed unbeaten at 6-0.

Watertown (4-3-1) had worked hard to get back into the game and equalized it 3:44 into the second half on a Nate LaMadeline goal off an Eri Spaho assist.

“They got an early goal in the second half, they put us on our backs,” Oxford Coach Dan Bautista said. “We persevered, and we were able to get our second one in there.”

Oxford controlled the game for most of the first half and scored with 2:50 to go when Mergim Morina fired a right-footed shot past Watertown keeper Matt Santangelli (nine saves). Pale Assisted on the goal.

“I feel like in the first half (Oxford) came out with a ton of energy and they caught us on our heels,” Watertown Coach Vitto Caligiuri said. “We played way too defensive, especially on the outside, gave them way too much time with the ball.”

Not long after that, the visitors almost tied the game. Oxford keeper Noah Kondic (five saves) dove to his left, parallel to the turf below him, and knocked the shot away.

“The best save of the season for him so far, and he deserved it,” Bautista said. “He’s worked hard, and on the big stage like tonight, against a great team like (Watertown), I’m happy that he pulled it off.”

Watertown got going early in the second half and tied the game, but Oxford wound up with the win. On the counterattack that produced the game-winning goal, Joshua Bourdoulous controlled Watertown’s direct kick, then did a quick give-and-go with a teammate. Bourdoulous passed ahead to Pale, who dribbled and quickly found Dima on the right side. Dima made a short pass to the middle to Pale, who got it into the air with his left foot and fired it into the goal with his right foot.