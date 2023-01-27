Late Goal Gives Pacifica Win over Dos Pueblos Boys, 2-1 | Sports

The Dos Pueblos boys opened the scoring two minutes in, but Pacifica came back for a 2-1 win over the Chargers in a Channel League match on the road Thursday.

In the second minute, Fin Silver and Noe Piña Duarte played a ball back and Forth from a corner kick before Duarte crossed it in the middle to Matthew Sillers, who then scored the opening goal.

The 1-0 lead lasted until the 32nd minute, when a Triton hit a nicely struck shot over the top for the equalizer.

That tie held until the 77th minute, when Pacifica scored on a penalty kick for the 2-1 win.

Sillers was DP’s “man of the match,” Charger Coach Matt York said, showing great body control in the box, “pivoting and kissing it off the far post for the goal.

“Then he did a great job, giving effort and tracking their defense all night as well.”

In addition, York gave a shout-out to senior Brian Cruz Ordaz, “who played a gutsy first half after not getting a lot of minutes recently, and really stepped up and gave us the breather we needed to make this game close.”

Junior Luka Jevremovic did a great job, “anticipating their passing lanes in the first half and stymied their offense,” York said.

Senior Ryan Orozco, playing much of the game with a hamstring strain, “did so much for us on the right flank even on one leg, that it kept us in the match all night long.”

The Chargers are now 3-6-3 in Channel League play and 3-10-3 overall. Pacifica is 9-3 and 14-5-1.