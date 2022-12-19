Late goal gives Ottawa 67’s 3-2 win over Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs were hoping for the same buzzer beater to tie the game against the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday afternoon as they received Friday night against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Kingston tied the game 2-2 with 4.6 seconds left and won the game in overtime, 3-2, on Friday.

Against the top team in the Ontario Hockey League, however, the Frontencs were not quite as fortunate on Sunday, losing 3-2.

Despite a strong effort from the home team, the 67’s Brady Stonehouse’s third period goal scored with just over five minutes left in the game held up as the winner.

With the win, Ottawa moved to 23-6-0-1 for 47 points, two more than the North Bay Battalion.

Kingston fell to 16-12-1-1 and remained second in the East Division and fourth in the Conference

On the winning goal, Caden Kelly forced a Frontenacs turnover in the defensive zone and got the puck to Stonehouse, who beat Frontenacs goaltender Ivan Zhigalov on the short side to break a 2-2 deadlock.