Late goal gives Ottawa 67’s 3-2 win over Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs were hoping for the same buzzer beater to tie the game against the Ottawa 67’s on Sunday afternoon as they received Friday night against the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Kingston tied the game 2-2 with 4.6 seconds left and won the game in overtime, 3-2, on Friday.
Against the top team in the Ontario Hockey League, however, the Frontencs were not quite as fortunate on Sunday, losing 3-2.
Despite a strong effort from the home team, the 67’s Brady Stonehouse’s third period goal scored with just over five minutes left in the game held up as the winner.
With the win, Ottawa moved to 23-6-0-1 for 47 points, two more than the North Bay Battalion.
Kingston fell to 16-12-1-1 and remained second in the East Division and fourth in the Conference
On the winning goal, Caden Kelly forced a Frontenacs turnover in the defensive zone and got the puck to Stonehouse, who beat Frontenacs goaltender Ivan Zhigalov on the short side to break a 2-2 deadlock.
The Frontenacs’ Josh Currie opened the game’s scoring when he deflected a Quinton Burns point shot on a power play at 8:18 of the first period. It was Currie’s first goal of the season and first in a Frontenacs uniform in his 16th game with Kingston.
Ottawa tied the game less than three minutes later on a goal by Luca Pinelli and took the lead when Cameron Tolnai scored with just over three minutes left in the period.
Kingston tied the game in the second period when Chris Thibodeau scored his eighth goal of the year and fifth in his last four games on a wrist shot from 15 feet out that beat Ottawa goaltender Collin MacKenzie.
The second period was Kingston’s best of the game, outshooting Ottawa 15-4. Kingston also held the overall edge in shots, 30-20.
Kingston is now idle for the league’s Christmas break. The Frontenacs’ next game is Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Oshawa against the Generals.
The next home game is Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, against the 67’s, the second game of a back-to-back series after the two teams Clash in a 2 pm game in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 30.
Kingston’s game in Peterborough on Saturday night was postponed after the sudden death of London Knights’ Abakar Kazbekov on Saturday morning.
An OHL news release said out of sensitivity to the several individuals involved in the game who were close to Kazbekov, the game will be played at a date and time still to be determined.
London’s home game against the Flint Firebirds on Saturday evening was also postponed.