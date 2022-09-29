Late goal gives No. 9 DePaul girls soccer edge in Championship atmosphere

As everything was seemingly falling apart around them, sophomores Leah Bolson and Jasmine Ouatu put together one of the best plays you’ll see all year in a setting that felt like a Championship game.

It was the winning play in a battle of Top 10 teams. A picture-perfect finish.

Bolson won the ball for DePaul on the sideline in the 72nd minute on Wednesday night and curved a pass through the Immaculate Heart defense. When it crossed into the middle of the field, Ouatu was right there to run onto it, Settle the ball and rip a shot into the corner of the net. It was a thing of beauty.

You couldn’t have asked for a better pass or a better finish.

That play also helped DePaul, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, avoid what would have been a Meltdown against No. 7 Immaculate Heart. Instead, DePaul walked away with a memorable 3-2 win.

“When I saw the open goal, I just took a breath and shot it,” said Ouatu. “I tried to aim for the bottom corner and when it went in, it was just the best feeling. It was so tough to give up a 2-0 lead, but we’ve been here before and to do it again and get the win is the best.

“We’re being underestimated this season and we deserve to be respected, especially after this.”

DePaul grabbed hold of the game just a minute into action when senior Tami Adedeji gained possession in the middle of the field and knocked the ball past the keeper. That score stood up as the game’s lone goal for more than 40 minutes before Adedeji added her second score of the game.

At that point, DePaul was cruising and had the game completely under control.

A cramp shortly after brought a DePaul defender off the field for a short period of time, but that absence sent the Spartans and their young defense into a bit of a spiral as Immaculate Heart peppered the net with shots. The Blue Eagles nearly scored on back-to-back corners, but Adedeji and Ouatu were right there on the goal line and used their bodies to stop the ball from going in.

Those stops ended up being game-changers after the way the rest of the contest played out.

“This is our biggest rival, so any time we play them, it’s like a state championship game,” said Adedeji. “We always want to play with high energy and when we got that first goal, it really pumped us up. When they started coming back, we had to do whatever we could and step up any way we could.”

Immaculate Heart came to life in the 51st minute off another corner, when senior defender Daniella Osorio was there to knock the ball in. Then, 63 seconds later, junior Alexandra Barry got the ball on her feet, circled around clockwise after getting the pass and then ripped a shot off when she got space.

That shot soared right over the keeper’s outstretched hands and in to even the game up at 2-2.

Immaculate Heart had all of the momentum at that point, but things changed an instant once Bolson found Ouatu for the game-winning score. With eight minutes left, the Blue Eagles had time to work their way back into it and force overtime. DePaul made sure it never even came close to that.

In the end, this was still quite the battle between defending state champions.

“It really was a championship-level game,” he said Immaculate Heart Coach Eric Pfeifer. “It was almost like we settled down, finally, after we went down 2-0. We decided to just play the simple pass and once we did that, we were able to find pockets of space all over the field. We took advantage of that, grabbed momentum and we were rewarded. To fight back into that game was awesome.”

Brandon Gould can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonGouldHS.