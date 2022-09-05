Late Goal from Wofford Downs Women’s Soccer 3-2 on Sunday Night

Next Game: Elon 9/8/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Elon

BOILING SPRINGS, NC – Gardner-Webb battled Wofford to a 2-3 loss on Sunday night at Greene-Harbison Stadium. The decision moves the Runnin’ Bulldogs to 3-2-1 on the season.

“The ability to come back after being down a goal, twice, was important for us as we continue to move closer to conference play,” said Head Coach Mike Varga . “The goals we gave up tonight were avoidable, and it’s frustrating when you give away goals but shows character when you get them back.”

The Terriers led the game heading into the second half behind a goal in the 35th minutes from Ashley Grant. Gardner-Webb controlled the match early, having the first four shots of the night, followed by the Terriers having the next five through the 25th minute.

Gardner-Webb equalized early in the second half off a goal by Livi Tanzer off a pass from Maddie Turlington . Tanzer hit the ball into a crowded box from the right side of the goal. It took a deflection and found the back of the net.

Wofford regained the lead in the 60th minute after drawing a pair of corner kicks. On Mia Bookhard’s second attempt from the left corner, she found Olivia Hughes in the middle of the box to head it in.

Turlington netted her 71St career goal after drawing a foul in the 66thth minute that led to a direct kick on the right of the box. Carina Leal took the kick and delivered a perfect ball for Turlington to head home the second equalizer for the ‘Dogs.

With the time ticking down and each team creating opportunities, Wofford’s Ellie Gower reentered the match in the 84th minute into the midfield. Gower drilled the go-ahead goal from the top of the box into the bottom right corner to give the Terriers the lead for good.

Kiera Gibson got the start in goal for GWU, making two saves during the contest, both in the second half. Wofford’s Caroline Doss started and played the first half, making two saves and not allowing any goals. The Terriers turned to Rylee Godbold in the second, making one save and allowing two scores.

Gardner-Webb will be back on the pitch facing Elon on Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 pm in Greene-Harbison Stadium.