Late goal forces BYU Women’s soccer into 1-1 draw with Utah State | News, Sports, Jobs

LOGAN, Utah — The Cougars and Aggies ended in a 1-1 draw at Chuck and Gloria Bell field on Thursday afternoon.

BYU (3-2-2) was trying to avenge a 2-1 overtime loss to Utah State in 2021, when the Cougars went to the national championship game. But after leading 1-0 since Midway through the first half, BYU allowed a goal in the 83rd minute to finish with the draw result.

With Mozingo scoring in the 19th minute, she has now scored in five-straight games and leads the Cougars in goals this season with six. She also moves up in the BYU all-time records as she now holds the sixth longest goal-scoring streak in school history.

The Aggies were the first to take chances on goal with two shots in the first five minutes of the match. Both balls rolled straight into the hands of BYU goalkeeper Savanna Mason. Continuing the Offensive pressure, Utah State earned a free kick right outside the 18, but senior defender Natalee Wells cleared the ball out of danger.

The Cougars answered back with their first shot on goal by Brecken Mozingo in the 10th minute of the match, forcing the Utah State goalkeeper to make a diving save. BYU kept its pressure high and in the 19th minute, Mozingo and Olivia Smith had back-to-back shots from the right side of the 18.

After both shots were blocked by the Aggies defense, Mozingo cut inside and found the back of the net with a left-footed shot into the top left corner of the goal to put the Cougars up 1-0. This goal marks Mozingo’s fifth-straight game scoring and the assist from Smith marks her fourth of the year.

With high pressure from BYU’s Offensive line, the Cougars earned a free kick on the left side of the pitch and a corner kick that ricocheted off several players in the penalty box. With four back-to-back shots being blocked by Utah State’s backline, the Cougars continued to hold possession.

In the 32nd minute, Jamie Shepherd and Allie Fryer had a combo play that ended in a shot by Fryer that missed the goal by inches. Immediately following, Izzi Stratton took a long shot that hit the top of the crossbar for BYU’s ninth shot of the game.

In the final minute of the first half, Stratton was fouled 28 yards out for a free kick that sailed just over the crossbar.

Although Utah State had the first few shots of the game, the Cougars went into Halftime with a 1-0 lead and 10 shots compared to the Aggies’ five.

Heading into the second half, BYU subbed in freshman keeper Taygan Sill after Mason played the first 45 minutes of the match. With a soft back-pass on BYU’s backline in the first minute of the second half, Sill stepped up to the top of her box for a diving save.

Answering back in the 50th minute, Olivia Wade grabbed possession in BYU’s Offensive third and took a shot from the right-side of the field that hit off the crossbar and was cleared out by Utah State’s defense. BYU continued taking shots with a hit by Mozingo missing just over the left-side of the goal.

BYU earned its sixth corner kick of the game in the 58th minute, which was nodded down by Wade just off frame to the left side of the net. Utah State countered quickly, but BYU Defenders were able to clear the ball out of danger.

The Aggies began pressuring in their Offensive third and earned a free kick just outside the 18 that was hit off BYU Defenders for a Utah State corner kick in the 68th minute. Minutes later, Utah State had another shot on goal that was sent right into the arms of Sill.

With another BYU corner in the 74th minute, the ball found Shepherd’s head and was knocked over the crossbar by Utah State’s goalkeeper. The Cougars kept their high pressure and notched two more shots by Fryer and Sierra Pennock who were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

In the 83rd minute, Utah State sent a long ball forcing Sill out of position and Whitney Lopez found the back of the net to tie-up the game 1-1.

Despite the BYU press in the final minutes of the match, the Cougars were not able to put in another goal and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Cougars next take the field Saturday, Sept. 17 as they host Utah on South Field at 7 pm MDT. The game will be carried live on the BYU Sports Network — BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app/BYU Radio 107.9 FM. The game will also be streamed on BYUtv and the BYUtv App.

