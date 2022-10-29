Late Goal Fells Dukes in Philly

Next Game: vs. Quarterfinal 11/5/2022 | 7:00 PM ET Nov. 05 (Sat) / 7:00 PM ET vs. Quarterfinal History

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle (4-2-9, 2-1-5), playing for its post-season life, scored in the 81st minute and turned away a Duquesne penalty kick attempt just under three minutes later to defeat the Dukes (10- 3-4, 4-1-3) on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The Dukes, who were competing for the first undefeated Atlantic 10 regular season in program history, did clinch second place with the result. The second-place finish is the best by the program since a tie for first in 2005.

The match was knotted at 0-0 before La Salle’s Omari Cotterell solved the DU defense with a Strike to the top left corner of the net from the top of the box with just under 15 minutes left.

Duquesne came right back to earn a penalty kick when Tate Mohney was taken down in the box in the 83rd minute.

La Salle’s Filip Sabatti dove to his left to save the PK attempt off the foot of DU’s Maxi Hopfer .

La Salle, who entered the game needing a win to keep its hopes for an Atlantic 10 Championship appearance alive, played aggressively throughout the match, but was unable to penetrate the Duquesne defense until late.

DU keeper Domenic Nascimben and La Salle’s Sabatti finished with five saves each.

Duquesne, which was picked to finish seventh in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, will host an A-10 Championship Quarterfinal game on Rooney Field on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 pm ET. It will be the first A-10 Championship game hosted by Duquesne in program history.

DU’s opponent will be announced by the conference office along with the official bracket following completion of Saturday’s matches.

HOW IT HAPPENED