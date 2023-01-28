Late goal earns London share of spoils with Wexford

Matthew Walsh bundled home a 76th minute goal as London snatched a Division 4 draw with Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

Wexford appeared set to hold out after Player of the Match Seán Nolan grabbed a fortuitous 46th minute major to inspire a 1-08 to 0-05 surge.

But gritty London were ultimately rewarded for their persistence when Walsh flicked home a set up by substitute Conal Gallagher to force a share of the spoils as Wexford finished with 13 men.

The hosts – debuting an alternative green jersey to mark their first All-Ireland SFC Glory 130 years ago – carved out a 0-05 to 0-02 interval advantage while also threatening on three occasions to rattle the net when seizing upon kick-out blunders from London stopper Kevin Mullan.

Seán Nolan launched the first two points – his second Barely Flying over the crossbar much to London’s relief in the twelfth minute before a 3,497 attendance.

London, although enterprising, lacked real bite upfront, and while Chris Frawley got them on target from a 23rd minute free, the home-side remained most vibrant when easing ahead 0-05 to 0-02 in the 28th minute with additions from Kevin O ‘Grady, Mark Rossiter (free) and Eoghan Nolan.

Seán Nolan again went dangerously close with scoring chances approaching the interval – being bundled out in the 33rd minute, before London recovered as the dangerous full-forward again threatened during added time.

London demonstrated greater purpose upfront on the restart when closing to within 0-06 to 0-05 after 43 minutes through Liam Gavaghan, Chris Frawley and Matthew Walsh.

But while Seán Nolan was again denied a goal in the 44th minute, he returned with a vengeance two minutes later – producing a wonderful interception out-field before cutting through and seeing his attempted ground-shot deflected to the net off a defender (1- 06 to 00-05).

Although Nolan and Cian Hughes generated a six-point divide, London refused to become downhearted, and with Wexford losing Kevin O’Grady to a black card on 59 minutes, the visitors gained increased hope as Gavaghan and Frawley frees shaved the gap to 1- 09 to 0-09 after 64 minutes.

While Wexford regained O’Grady from the sin-bin, five minutes of added time offered London hope.

And after home Captain Eoghan Nolan cut out one threat, the visitors eventually salvaged a deserved draw deep into added-time through Matthew Walsh’s poacher’s instincts, while Wexford lost Seán Nolan to a second booking and O’Grady to a red card.

Wexford: Craig McCabe; Brian Cushe, Páraic Hughes, Michael Furlong; Glen Malone (0-01), Brian Molloy, Gavin Sheehan; Darragh Lyons, Niall Hughes; Eoghan Nolan (0-01), Conor Kinsella, Kevin O’Grady (0-01); Cian Hughes (0-01), Seán Nolan (1-03), Mark Rossiter (0-02 frees).

Subs: Dean O’Toole for Kinsella (52), Ben Brosnan for C. Hughes (52), Cathal Walsh for Lyons (58), Dylan Furlong for M. Furlong (66), Conor Carty for Rossiter (70+1).

Black card: Kevin O’Grady (59).

London: Kevin Mullan; Mickey Clarke, Eoin Walsh, Nathan McElwaine; Ronan Sloan, Cahir Healy, Aidan McLoughlin; Liam Gallagher, Stephen Dornan; Liam Cavaghan (0-03 frees), Matthew Walsh (1-01), Henry Walsh (0-01); Niall O’Leary, Enda Lynn, Chris Frawley (0-04 frees).

Subs: Chris Duggan for H. Walsh (49), Conal Gallagher for Dornan (57), Eunan Curran for Healy (64), James Hynes for Lynn (69), Josh Obahor for O’Leary (70+4).

Referee: John Ryan (Cork).