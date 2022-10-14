Late Goal Dooms Utah State Soccer in 2-1 Loss at San José State

A goal from San José State in the 87th minute doomed Utah State to a 2-1 defeat on Thursday night at the Spartan Soccer Complex. The loss dropped USU to 6-5-5 on the season and a 3-3-1 mark in Mountain West play.

The match persisted as a defensive struggle as the teams remained scoreless through the first 60 minutes of action. The Spartans broke open the scoring in the 64th minute with a goal from Bella Flocchini off assists from Tiana Cello and Taylor Phillips. The Aggies subsequently pressured for an Equalizing goal, tying the match in the 81st minute when a pass from junior London Miller found freshman Tess Werts in space behind the Spartan defense. Werts’ shot was initially saved by SJSU’s Bente Pernot before the rebound fell to the senior Jordan Foraker who slotted the shot into the net to square the match at 1-1.

Minutes later, the Spartans again pulled in front with a goal from Sabrina Weinman in the 87th minute, Assisted by Tatiana Cunningham. USU’s last-ditch efforts following the goal were unable to produce a shot at another equalizer.

For the eighth consecutive match, Utah State outshot its opponent, holding an 18-5 edge over the Spartans in total shots, including a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

With the loss, the Aggies now sit in sixth place in the conference with four matches remaining, including three matches against the top-three teams in the standings.

Utah State remains in California for its final road match of the season at Fresno State on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1 pm (MT).

