Late goal by Tripathy leads No. 16 men’s soccer past Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (September 24, 2022) – Coming off its first loss of the season, a goal in the final 10 minutes of the match by Rohan Tripathy helped the No. 16 Denison University men’s soccer team came out on top by a final score of 2-1 at Wilmington College on Saturday night.

In the 81st minute, a great pass ahead by Ben Goeller found Tripathy for the game-winning goal.

In the final six and a half minutes, Wilmington had four corner kicks and had three shots blocked by the Big Red defense in an effort to find the equalizer.

Then in the final minute and a half, Tommy Prokos added two saves to add to his career-best total of 10 saves in the match.

With only 15 seconds left, the antics began. After the scoreboard shut off with time still remaining, Denison survived a scare as a Desperation cross was headed towards the front of the goal, and an open Wilmington player just missed the shot high at near point-blank range.

“Tonight’s match has about everything you could ask for in 90 minutes,” spoke Denison’s Head Coach Brandon Bianco . “I’m so proud of the team’s resilience and toughness tonight. This was as good of a win as we’ve had in two years, and we’ll use it to galvanize this group moving forward.”

Earlier in the match, Niko Argyros hit the crossbar for the first shot of the match 12 minutes in, and then just over four minutes later, Wilmington’s first shot, a roller from well outside the box, was easily saved by Prokos.

Less than a minute later, a free kick by Luke Mattessich from about 50 yards away led to an own goal by Wilmington to put the Big Red on the board ahead 1-0.

After another save for Prokos in the 21st minute, Henry Heyes nearly scored with a header in the 30th minute, but it was saved by the Wilmington goalkeeper Thomas Grimes.

Prokos would have to make another save in the 36th minute as Wilmington outshot Denison 7-3 in the opening 45 minutes, and then the Fightin’ Quakers got on the board just 30 seconds into the second half.

Starting in the 49th minute, the Big Red had a span of three shots in less than two minutes that saw Jake Krueger shoot wide before Ethan Miracle’s attempt was blocked and Lorenz Hoover’s was high.

Then starting in the 55th minute, Wilmington had five shots in five minutes, four of which were saved by Prokos.

The Big Red were outshot 20-8 overall and 11-3 on goal, and were held to without a corner kick, but Denison came out on top in the statistic that matters the most.

With the win, Denison improves to 5-1-2 while Wilmington, which fell 1-0 but allowed only shot on goal at home against Kenyon College, the current No. 3 nationally-ranked team in NCAA Division III, back on September 14 and was coming off a 12-goal output on 58 total shots at Mount St. Joseph University on Thursday, fell to 5-3-1.

Denison’s final nonconference match of the regular season will feature a short road trip over to Otterbein University for a 7 pm kickoff on Wednesday, September 28.