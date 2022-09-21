Late goal by Martinez secures draw for DSC women at Georgia Southwestern

Sept. 21—A goal by Guadalupe Martinez with 5:42 to play Secured a 1-1 draw for the Dalton State College Women’s soccer team in Americus Tuesday night against Georgia Southwestern.

Georgia Southwestern (4-3-2) held the Dalton State (2-2-2) offense down for much of the night and grabbed the 1-0 advantage in the second half.

As the clock ticked under six minutes, Dalton State finally got some room when a Steal gave Ava Vandoren a one-on-one runout near the sideline.

Vandoren slammed the ball off the upright, but it caromed right to an open Martinez in front.

The Southeast Whitfield High School Graduate calmly sent the ball into the open net to knot the game.

It’s the third goal of the season for Martinez, a sophomore.

After a scoreless first half, the hosts took the 1-0 advantage in the 59th minute. Lucia Bustamante got the goal off an assist by Emma Carter.

That was the only goal allowed by Dalton State keeper Brooke Alvarez, a Northwest Whitfield grad, despite a flurry of 11 shots from Georgia Southwestern. Alvarez tallied five saves.

Dalton State was limited to four total shots by the Hurricane defense, with Vandoren and Martinez recording the only two shots on goal for the Lady Roadrunners. Vandoren had three of the four shots for Dalton State.

The Lady Roadrunners play Saturday at 5 pm in Mount Vernon against Brewton-Parker.