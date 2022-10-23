Late goal by Grace Zumwinkle lifts Gophers past pesky Huskies for a weekend Sweep – The Rink Live

MINNEAPOLIS – In the not-too-distant past, a come-from-behind win, at home, over an in-state Rival like St. Cloud State would have been a disappointment for the powerful Minnesota Gophers Women’s hockey team.

In a mark of how much the Huskies are a program on the rise, Gophers Coach Brad Frost was all smiles on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers got a goal from former Olympian forward Grace Zumwinkle off a rebound with just 4:02 on the clock, breaking a deadlock and hanging on for a 2-1 win and a sweep of their weekend series with the Huskies.

Skylar Vetter, making her fourth start of the season, had 20 saves as the Gophers improved to 6-0-0 in advance of next weekend’s Showdown at top-ranked Ohio State. For Zumwinkle, it was her team-leading seventh goal of the season.

“A big win today and a big three points,” Frost said. “I’m proud of our team and the way we gutted it out. It was a grind and St. Cloud played extremely well and made it very tough to score and get to their net. I’m proud of our team’s resilience, especially in the third, to stick with it and get one late and lock it down from there.”

In fact, a goal from Emma Gentry in the game’s first minute gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead and marked the first time the Gophers had trailed in a game this season. Madison Kaiser evened the score for the Gophers later in the first period after a pretty behind-the-back pass from Savannah Norcross.

The mainstay for the Huskies all night was goalie Sanni Ahola, who had 43 saves and was named the second star of the game. The Huskies were 0-5 on the power play, and fell to 2-6-0 overall under first-year head Coach Brian Idalski.

“It was nice to come out and get a goal early. The game changes a little bit when you can play with a lead, and we were able to keep it tied,” Idalski said. “We just have to keep staying the course. Unfortunate bounce at the end, but we’ve got to be focused on our progress and our improvement at this point.”

Meanwhile, in Columbus, the Defending national Champion Buckeyes put up a pair of 3-2 wins versus Minnesota Duluth in a rematch of the 2022 NCAA title game. That means next weekend’s Buckeyes-Gophers series at OSU Ice Rink will be a meeting of the nation’s two top-ranked teams.

“Great six points on the weekend,” Frost said. “Excited to rest up and get to Ohio State next week.”