Late Flurry Lifts Bluejay Men’s Soccer to NCAA Second Round, 2-1 over #23 Missouri State

Next Game: at #1 Washington 11/20/2022 | ESPN+ ($) Nov. 20 (Sun) at #1 Washington History

Omaha, Neb. — Playing in temperatures that approached a real feel of 20 degrees, the Creighton men’s soccer team used a late flurry with two goals in the final eight minutes to defeat #23 Missouri State 2-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, November 17.

With the win the Bluejays moved to 10-4-6 on the season, while Missouri State fell to 12-2-4 overall. Creighton Advances to face the second-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Washington, in Seattle on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 pm (CT)

Down 1-0 with under eight minutes remaining in the match, the Bluejays made most of a throw in on their Offensive end. Senior Callum Watson’s long overhead pass found the head of fellow senior Jake Ashford . After his pass was deflected back to Ashford, the senior defender wasted little time. Ashford immediately struck with his right foot for the match tying goal. It was Ashford’s first goal of the season with 7:47 remaining.

The decisive strike came just over five minutes later as a senior Alejandro Maillet delivered his second straight game-winning goal. Maillet got free in the middle of the box, getting a pass from junior Duncan McGuire . The Denmark native blasted a shot on goal that Missouri State goalkeeper Harry Townsend deflected into the air. Maillet battled two Bears Defenders and Townsend to head in his third goal of the season.

Early in the contest the Bluejays controlled possession as Creighton outshot Missouri State, 11-4 in the first half.

Despite the plethora of shots, the Bluejays’ best chance came in the closing moments of the first frame as a senior Charles Auguste’s fired a blast off the crossbar.

Locked in a scoreless battle early in the second half, Missouri State struck first in the 47th minute (46:39). Nicolo Mulatero drove home a shot into a small window just to the left of the Creighton goalkeeper Paul Kruse . Jesus Barea and Javier Martin Gil collected assists as the ball was moved quickly and with precision to Mulatero.

Creighton closed the match with a 20-9 edge on shots. While Missouri State held the advantage on corners, 4-2.



