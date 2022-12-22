Late first-half surge propels Purdue basketball past New Orleans

WEST LAFAYETTE – It took nearly 12 minutes for Purdue to figure out how to play without Zach Edey.

The Boilermakers’ 7-foot-4 center, averaging 22.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, was out with an illness Wednesday night, but it mattered not against New Orleans.

Without Edey, it was a collective effort that put away the Privateers 74-53 at Mackey Arena in Purdue’s first home game as the nation’s No. 1 team.

Jordan Johnson kept the Boilermakers from completely putting the game away with 17 points, but after Purdue (12-0) went on a big run to close the first half, New Orleans (3-8) never got closer than 13 in the second half .

3 stars

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: Without Edey and with Caleb Furst in foul trouble, Kaufman-Renn got major minutes in the post and took full advantage. The redshirt freshman from southern Indiana scored a career-high 24 points on 8 of 10 shooting and 8 of 10 free throws.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button