Late first-half goal gives Bismarck Legacy momentum it needs to top Shanley in boys state soccer semifinals – InForum

WEST FARGO — Fargo Shanley wasn’t the opponent Bismarck Legacy originally expected to see in the quarterfinals at this week’s North Dakota boys soccer state tournament.

It apparently didn’t matter, as the West No. 2 seed Sabers topped the East No. 3 Deacons 4-1 to advance to Friday’s 4:30 pm semifinal game against East No. 1 and Defending state Champion Fargo Davies at West Fargo High School.

Sophomore midfielder Kamden Kooiman scored two goals for Legacy (13-4-0), while freshman midfielder Uriel Rivera scored with eight seconds remaining in the first half to give the Sabers the lead for good and help Punch their ticket to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Head Coach Tom Marcis said Rivera’s goal was the turning point in the contest.

“Obviously, that changed the whole momentum,” Marcis said. “We kind of lost our way there a little bit in the middle of the (first) half and so that really kind of put us back into playing our game and obviously you saw that as we came out in the second half.”

Bismarck Legacy players celebrate their 4-1 win over Fargo Shanley during quarterfinal final play in the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament at the Essentia Health Packer Stadium in West Fargo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

As for Shanley, you won’t often hear coaches say they’re just happy to be there. But under the circumstances that transpired earlier this week which saw the Deacons take the place of West Fargo Sheyenne, that was exactly the case.

“It’s kind of a gift,” said Shanley head Coach Ryan Christianson. “We’ve been having bad luck all year and then they say, ‘Hey, you’re in the tournament’ and we only have two days to get ready. Only having two practices kind of showed our result (today).”

Christianson said giving up the go-ahead goal with just eight seconds remaining in the first half was a killer.

“I know some of my boys are pretty upset about it,” Christianson said. “When you give up any goal before halftime, it’s huge. Especially in the state tournament.”

Fargo Shanley’s Tyler McAllister and Bismarck Legacy’s Benjamin McDonald fight for control during quarterfinal final play in the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament at the Essentia Health Packer Stadium in West Fargo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Shanley (7-6-2) will face West No. 4 seed Bismarck Century (9-7-2) in the consolation bracket at noon Friday. The Patriots fell to Davies (15-0-1) in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The Sabers drew first blood just 4 minutes, 39 seconds into the match when junior midfielder Ben McDonald beat Shanley senior goalkeeper Ryan Russell in a foot race to the ball and shot it past Russell into the empty net to give Legacy an early 1-0 lead .

Shanley tied the game at the 17:34 mark on a Strike from junior midfielder Nathan Andrews.

That was all the Deacons wrote, as Rivera’s goal gave Legacy the 2-1 lead at the half before Kooiman added his pair of second half goals to seal it.

Bismarck Legacy goalkeeper Nathaniel Olheiser makes a save against Fargo Shanley during quarterfinal final play in the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament at the Essentia Health Packer Stadium in West Fargo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Marcis said his team will be prepared to face a challenging Davies team Friday.

“One of our players wasn’t able to play today because of a red card and so having him back (against Davies) will kind of solidify things a little bit at midfield,” Marcis said. “That was part of the issue we had (Thursday) but the boys stepped up and played well.

“Having him back will make a difference. Obviously, Davies is a really good team but I think if we play our game, we can stay with them and then hopefully we’ll see what happens.”

Fargo Shanley’s Jackson Askew heads the ball against Bismarck Legacy during quarterfinal final play in the North Dakota state boys soccer tournament at the Essentia Health Packer Stadium in West Fargo on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. David Samson/The Forum