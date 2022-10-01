Late First Half Goal Drops K-State on Friday Night

Next Game: at Texas 10/6/2022 | 7 p.m Longhorn Network October 06 (Thu) / 7 pm at Texas History

MANHATTAN, Kansas – A pair of early first half chances didn’t quite go K-State’s way on Friday night at Buser Family Park, as Defending Big 12 Champion TCU registered a goal just before Halftime to collect a 1-0 win. Kansas State falls to 4-6-2 and 0-2-1 in Big 12 action, while TCU improves to 7-2-3 and 2-0-1 in the league.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– K-State nearly took the lead two minutes into the match. Senior Caylee Thornhill drove hard with the ball down the left side. She was able to get within six yards and fired a Missile at TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett. Kellett reacted by pushing the high attempt over the crossbar.

– Thornhill Struck again in the 19th minute. Again driving hard on the left side, Thornhill attempted a low-liner from 16 yards that Kellett had to dive to stop from finding the right post and resulting in another K-State corner.

– TCU took the lead just before Halftime in the 43rd minute. Chaylyn Hubbard ran down a K-State clearance attempt. As Hubbard brought the ball into the K-State 18-yard box, she was dispossessed but found the ball bounce back to her feet and scored from 12 yards.

– The Horned Frogs held a 19-8 advantage in total shots including a 9-4 lead in shots on goal.

QUICK FACTS

– K-State is 6-42-4 all-time against teams from the Big 12 Conference.

– The Wildcats are 0-6-0 all-time against TCU.

– Kansas State falls to 15-28-6 all-time in the month of September.

– K-State is 17-32-4 in matches played at Buser Family Park.

– The Wildcats have been held without a goal in four straight matches.

– Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer ended the night with eight saves, tying her season-high. This was her 17th career match with five or more saves and fourth this season.

– Senior forward Kyler Goins registered one shot on goal. She is now tied for third in school history for career shots on goal with 34.

– Senior forward Caylee Thornhill was credited with two shots on goal. Thornhill owns 23 career shots on goal and ranks seventh in school history in the category.

FROM THE HEAD COACH

K-State Head Coach Mike Dibbini

On competing against a team the quality of TCU…

“We almost executed the game plan. I felt we went toe-to-toe with a really good team. Obviously, they are No. 9 for a reason. They are the Defending (Big 12) Champs and a very experienced team. They have been there before. We had great chances in the game. For about 89 minutes we played really, really well. I wish we could take back that one minute during a ball-clearing moment and gotten a result today. They are a really, really good team and we are a good team, we just have to keep pushing forward and maybe we can get a little luck to go our way.”

On the play of goalie Alaina Werremeyer …

“She does a nice job. She manages in the back. She keeps us in the game with some good saves. I felt she did a really good job tonight.”

UP NEXT

K-State begins a two-match road trip next weekend, as the Wildcats will face Texas on Thursday, October 6, at 7 pm, in Austin and then travels to Waco, Texas, to square-off with Baylor on Sunday, October 9 , at 12 p.m