Late field goal by Kacen Bach sends Stevenson to a 40-37 win over Seton Catholic
Kacen Bach kicked a 22-yard field goal with about two minutes left, then Stevenson got a defensive stop as time expired to beat Seton Catholic 40-37 in a non-league game in Stevenson.
Seton Catholic took a 37-30 lead with two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars’ inability to make conversion plays kept them from making it a two-score game.
Stevenson was able to tie the game with about five minutes to play.
After stopping Seton Catholic, the Bulldogs drove downfield to the Seton 2. Stevenson appeared to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a penalty on the Bulldogs moved the ball back to the 7-yard line for a fourth-down play.
Seton got a tackle in the backfield on Bach, but the Cougars were flagged for a horse-collar tackle, giving Stevenson another shot from the 6.
This time, Stevenson opted for the field goal, and Bach converted.
The Bulldogs then surprised Seton with an onside kick which the Bulldogs recovered. However, Stevenson was unable to run the clock out and fumbled the ball back to Stevenson with a minute to play.
Seton drove to the Stevenson 16 with the aid of an unsportsmanlike penalty. A pass from Kolton Gesser to Joe Callerame gave Seton a first down on the Stevenson 4.
The Cougars ran the ball to the 3 and called their final timeout with 14 seconds to play.
Seton attempted a screen pass, which Stevenson stopped in the backfield at the 6. Seton was unable to get another snap off before time expired.
Bach passed for 104 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. They also intercepted a pass.
Joseph Jenkins rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown for Stevenson, and Nate Kick caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.