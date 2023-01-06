Late donations push ‘Tots’ past goal





When the community learned the Sandpoint Lions would not hit their Toys for Tots goal for the first time in the club’s history, president Janice Rader said her phone began to ring.

People wanted to know what they could do and encouraged the club not to give up, Rader said.

Then the checks started to arrive.

By the end of the Thursday, they totaled $7,147 — more than enough to take the club’s annual Christmas campaign over the top of its $50,000 target.

Due to the kindness and generosity of the community, the Sandpoint Lions raised $55,989.12 — almost $6,000 over its goal.

Sandpoint Lions members said they were awed by the community’s determination that this year would not mark the first time enough donations were raised for the annual Christmas drive.

Rader said club members can’t even begin to thank the community for their support and generosity, which allows the Lions to ensure a merry Christmas for everyone.

“With your help, this program continues to be a special example of how caring our small town community can be,” Rader said.

Each year, with the community’s help, Rader said the club helps more than 700 children have a special Christmas by providing toys, gift certificates and Christmas dinner for over 1,300 people.

Donations for next year’s Toys for Tots campaign can be mailed to the Sandpoint Lions Club, Box 414, Sandpoint, ID 83864.

Donations made by check are preferred. Be sure to include a note with your check indicating that it is a Toys for Tots donation. If you wish to make an Anonymous donation, please include a note.

If the donation is being made in someone’s name, be sure to also include a note.

Information: Sandpoint Lions Club, 208-263-4118