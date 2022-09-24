Late Davis Goal Puts the Panthers on Top

High Point, NC – No better way to top off a High Point family weekend than a Panther’s win! The Women’s soccer mid-day game against the Longwood Lancers was nothing short of a thriller. High Point came out on top 1-0 in the 86th minute of play.

With just a few minutes remaining in the second half, Skyler Prillaman’s score off a High Point corner kick was called off and the Panthers had to elevate the pressure.



The Panther’s offense did just that. Junior Forward Bri Davis netted a beautiful goal with a little over three minutes remaining to put High Point on top and secure the win.



BRI DAVISSSSS!!! GOAL!! Panthers go up with just under a minute!

September 24, 2022

Coach McGuiness was elated after the exciting win saying, “We battled for it and got it in the end. It feels great for sure”.



Hear from Coach McGuiness after the exciting win!

September 24, 2022

Up Next: The Panthers play at Campbell Wednesday, September 28th. Kick-off is set for 7:00.



