Late Corner Goal Pushes UM Past No. 8 Iowa For Second Time in Eight Days

» Well. 6 Michigan used a late penalty corner to defeat No. 8 Iowa 1-0 at Northwestern’s Lakeside Field; it was UM’s second win over Iowa in eight days.

» Pilar Oliveros scored the game-winning goal at 55:39 on the corner direct shot.

» UM outshot the Hawkeyes 19-4 and outcornered them 8-3.

» Anna Spieker earned three saves to earn Michigan’s seventh shutout this season.

Site: Evanston, Ill. (Lakeside Field)

Score: #6 Michigan 1, #8 Iowa 0

Records: UM (10-5), UI (10-6)

Next UM Event: Friday, Oct. 27 — vs. Ohio State (Phyllis Ocker Field), 6 p.m

EVANSTON, Ill. — Junior Pilar Oliveros converted on the penalty corner to break a scoreless tie at the 55:39 mark and propel the No. 6-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team to a 1-0 win over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) at Northwestern’s Lakeside Field. It was UM’s second win over the Hawkeyes — this time in a non-conference slate — in just eight days and the Wolverines’ fourth ranked win of the season.

Oliveros scored on the direct corner shot from the top of the Circle to give UM the lead with less than five minutes remaining for her second goal of the season. Fifth-year senior Kathryn Peterson and senior Nina Apoola earned assists on the insert and the stop, respectively.

Michigan (10-5) was dominant in the second half, outshooting the Hawkeyes 14-0 and outscoring them 4-0 over the final 30 minutes. UM set the tone immediately in the half, earning a Breakaway in the first two minutes and four odd-man Rushes into the Circle over the third quarter.

Iowa’s (10-6) best opportunities came on three first-quarter penalties Corners — its only of the game. In all, UM outshot the Hawkeyes 19-4 and outcornered them 8-3 in the contest. Fifth-year senior Anna Spieker earned three saves to secure the Wolverines’ seventh shutout this season, while Iowa’s Grace McGuire stopped 11 of UM’s 12 shots on goal.

The Wolverines will close out the regular season and celebrate its large nine-member senior class at home next Friday (Oct. 27), hosting Rival Ohio State at 6 pm at Phyllis Ocker Field. Admission is free, and the game will be streamed live on B1G+.