Late Cannonier Goal The Difference For Liverpool u21 Against Wolves u21

A late Winner from Oakley Cannonier proved to be the difference Maker for Liverpool u21 as they won on the road against Wolves u21’s.

The young striker poked home from close range after a Tricky run from Bobby Clarke gave Liverpool a good chance in the box.

Three points on the road move the Reds up to fifth place in the Premier League 2.

The Reds were on top early on, utilizing the pace of wide-man Harvey Blair to stretch the Wolves defense.

