Late Benzema Double Earn Real Madrid Win At Valladolid – Voice of Nigeria

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid as Karim Benzema scored two late goals, including a penalty to move them a point clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga on Friday.

The Ballon d’Or Winner Benzema returned to the starting lineup after missing the World Cup for France, having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start, and had a big impact.

Madrid were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute for handball by Javi Sanchez.

The decision sent the home team into commotion and Leon was sent off for dissent.

Benzema converted with ease.

The unmarked Benzema then doubled Real’s lead in the 89th with a well-placed shot from inside the box after an assist from substitute Eduardo Camavinga.

A minute silence before kick-off for Brazilian great Pele, who died on Thursday aged 82, while the country’s forever striker Ronaldo paid his respects in the stands.

“It was a great match for Courtois and Benzema, who scored again,” said Real Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“We ended an unforgettable year very well. We have it ho little by little to put all the players in a good condition.”

Real have 38 points ahead of second-placed Barca, who host Espanyol on Saturday.

Reuters/Ejiofor Ezeifeoma