Late 3-pointer lifts No. 12 DWU Women’s basketball over No. 3 Morningside – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three games into the season and Dakota Wesleyan Women’s basketball has a top-three ranked win.

Isabel Ihnen drilled a 3-pointer with 1:18 to go in the game to give DWU a 71-69 lead, and the 12th-ranked Tigers held on for a 75-71 win over No. 3 Morningside.

Aspen Jansa poured in eight first-quarter points for the Mustangs and helped Morningside jump out to a 22-15 lead after one. The Mustangs held a 39-30 advantage at halftime and took it to 49-40 midway through the third quarter.

However, a 12-2 run to close out a third quarter in which the Tigers outscored the Mustangs 22-12 and powered DWU to a one-point lead heading to the final frame. After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, the Tigers closed out the game on a 7-2 run to clinch the win.

Matti Reiner led the DWU offense with 26 points, adding 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jada Campbell tacked on 14 points and 10 boards, while Ihnen and Morgan Edelman both added 11 points. Reiner scored 17 of her 26 in the second half, with 10 coming in the third quarter when she went 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line.

For Morningside, Chaise Pfanstiel was the leading scorer with 18 points. Jansa contributed 15, with McKenna Sims and Chloe Lofstrom scoring 14 and 13, respectively.

As a team, DWU shot 37.1% from the field and went 4-for-18 from deep but connected on 19 of their 22 free throws. Morningside converted at a 46.6% clip from the floor, shooting 37% from 3-point territory on the game.

The win moved the Tigers to 3-0 on the season and opened up their Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule with a win. They’ll take on Jamestown on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for their next action. Morningside fell to 1-2 with the and will take on Dordt at home on Nov. 16 next time out.