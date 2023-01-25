Latashia Wise-Jackson named volleyball Coach at Vandebilt High in Houma

Latashia Wise-Jackson has been named volleyball Coach for the 2023-24 school year at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma.

Wise-Jackson graduated from Assumption High and then attended Xavier University, where she played basketball. She earned a degree in Psychology and business administration in 2010, then began her coaching career with Vandebilt in 2011.

Wise-Jackson then spent the next seven years at Central Catholic High in Morgan City, where she earned many accolades, including semi-final appearances and several district titles. In 2020, the team earned a state runner-up title, and she was awarded All-State Coach of the Year.

Wise-Jackson has spent the past three years teaching and coaching at St. Mary’s Dominican High in New Orleans, where she has helped lead the volleyball team to two straight state championships. In 2022, she earned the Assistant Coach of the Year title. Wise-Jackson is married to Christopher Jackson and they have one son, Carson Jackson. This will be her 12th year teaching.

