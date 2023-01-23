Last Week, Nate Oats Showed Why He’s the Perfect Leader for Alabama Basketball

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” —Romans 8:28 (NKJV)

The morning of Jan. 15 did not start in typical fashion for Alabama basketball head Coach Nate Oats.

His typically Sunday morning routine consists of breakfast, then getting ready along with his wife and three daughters to head to church. After church comes preparing for the team’s next game, including film study, meetings with assistant coaches and then practice that afternoon.

For Oats, though, his Sunday was completely derailed by a phone call.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button