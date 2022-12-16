Last Two Minute Report: Houston Rockets Should’ve Received Ball In Final Seconds In Loss To Heat

HOUSTON — The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report announced Friday afternoon that the Houston Rockets should have received the ball with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter before their 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat Thursday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. attempted a 3-point field goal with 5.8 seconds left for a chance to send the game into overtime. Porter’s shot fell short when Usman Garuba and Heat’s forward Orlando Robinson battled for the rebound.

