Last-Second Goal Salvages Draw for Milwaukee

Youngstown, Ohio — Milwaukee scored a goal with six seconds remaining to salvage a 1-1 tie with the Youngstown State Women’s soccer team on Monday morning at Farmers National Bank Field

The Penguins move to 2-6-3 overall and 0-2-2 in Horizon League play while the Panthers move to 5-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in league play.

The game was resumed Monday morning at the 14:19 mark after play was suspended Sunday due to lightning.

Jordan Evans scored her first career goal to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead at the 49:11 mark of the game. Evans delivered a header into the top left corner off a free kick from Mikayla Mustard .

Youngstown State staved off the Panthers, who had six shots in the second half, for the next 40:40 for of the game.

A YSU foul and a stoppage of the clock with 9.9 seconds left led to the Panthers game-tying score. Lainey Higgins lifted a free kick from 35-yards out into the middle of the box where Haley Johnson scored with six seconds remaining.

Junior goalkeeper Brooklynn Kirkpatrick posted 10 saves, including nine in the first half.

Milwaukee outshot the Panthers, 15-8, and YSU was called for twice as many fouls as the Panthers, 12-6.

Youngstown State hosts Green Bay, Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 5 pm at Farmers National Bank Field.