Last-second field goal sinks Sooners to .500 in 23-20 loss in the rain at West Virginia

Oklahoma suffered its first loss at West Virginia on Saturday afternoon inside a rain-soaked Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

A pair of second-half touchdowns from Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene and Casey Legg’s game-winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired were the difference in a 23-20 West Virginia win that drops the Sooners to 5-5 and 2-5 in conference play this fall.

OU carried a 12-6 lead into Halftime but was outscored 17-8 in the second half in its first road loss to West Virginia in five trips since the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) joined the Big 12 in 2012 .

Greene led the hosts with 257 total yards and three touchdowns. Sooners running back Eric Gray was the bright spot in OU’s second-lowest scoring effort of the season, carrying 25 times for a season-best 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Rainy conditions limited both offenses until the final minutes of the first half. The Sooners led 10-0 with 66 seconds to go before the break courtesy of Gray’s 5-yard rushing score. West Virginia countered with a four-play, 96-yard scoring drive and OU entered Halftime up 12-6 after Billy Bowman’s defensive two-point conversion return.

West Virginia drew level at 20-20 in the early minutes of the fourth quarter on Greene’s 11-yard rushing scoring. The Mountaineers held the football for the final 6:24 of regulation, sealing their fourth win of the season on Legg’s game-winning kick.