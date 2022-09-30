Last-Minute Red-Blue Game Information for Arizona Basketball

TUCSON, AZ – Officially kicking off the 2022-23 Arizona Basketball, the Wildcats return to action in the annual Red-Blue Game.

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is almost here, and the reigning Pac-12 Champions tips off its year with the annual Red-Blue Game.

Returning to the friendly confines of McKale Center, the Wildcats return a slew of talent that includes Azuolas Tubelis, Pelle Larsson, Kerr Kriisa, and Oumar Ballo most notably.

Beyond that, the Cats also bring in several new faces which include Courtney Ramey (Texas), Cedric Henderson Jr. (Campbell), as well as highly-touted freshmen Dylan Anderson, Kylan Boswell, and Henri Veesaar.

Coming in, the Wildcats should be in store for yet another intriguing year as the Cats have the Talent to contend for another Pac-12 Championship.

However, the road won’t be an easy one in year two of the Tommy Lloyd era! Luckily for us, fans of Arizona Basketball will get their first look at the team for the upcoming season.

And with Arizona Basketball officially kicking off the 2022-23 season, here is how you can watch and follow the Red-Blue Game.

Arizona Basketball Red-Blue game information and details:

Date: Friday, Sep. 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm PST

Television: Pac-12 Network

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Game Preview:

Arizona enters this game fresh off of a huge first season under Tommy Lloyd, and as you may recall, the Wildcats won 33 games en route to securing a regular-season and a conference tournament title.

Beyond that, Arizona also secured its 36th NCAA Tournament appearance, and more impressively, its 20th Sweet 16 appearance.

The Wildcats will look to continue their winning ways when they open the season on Nov. 7 against Nichols State. Before that, they will have a tune-up game against Western Oregon on Nov. 1.

For now, we will get a good look at this team when they take to the court on Friday evening!

