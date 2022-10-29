Last-Minute Goal Propels UMass To 2-1 Win Over Dayton On Senior Day

Next Game: vs. Atlantic 10 First Round 11/4/2022 | TBA Nov. 04 (Fri) / TBA vs. Atlantic 10 First Round

AMHERST, Mass. – Alec Hughes scored his league-leading 10th goal of the year in the 90sth-minute as the Massachusetts men’s soccer team defeated Dayton 2-1 on Senior Day at Rudd Field. The Minutemen (7-3-7 Overall, 2-1-5 Atlantic 10) now await their Atlantic 10 Tournament Fate heading into the final league games of the regular season this evening.

Hughes’ game-winning goal came with just 19-seconds remaining on the clock as the junior slotted home a left-footed shot off a pass from Nick Zielonka to send the Minutemen to a 2-1 win. Hughes finished his day with four of six shots on target.

Zielonka tied the match at 1-1 in the 53rdrd-minute with his sixth goal of the season, heading home a cross from Shizu Yohena into the right side of the goal. Yohena’s assist marked his third of the year to tie for second-most on the team.

Dayton took a 1-0 lead late in the first half, scoring in the 35thth-minute is a Forester Ajago goal. The Flyers finished the game with 23 shots and 11 on target. Dayton nearly took the lead back Moments after Zielonka’s goal, sending in a shot that was cleared off the line by a UMass defender Nathaniel Cardoza in the 55th– minute.

UMass goalkeeper Matt Zambetti came up with eight saves on the afternoon, including five in the second half to keep the Flyers scoreless over the final 55 minutes of play. Zambetti came up with a big save in the 84th-minute, extending to push Samuel Owusu’s attempt over the crossbar.

The Minutemen finished with 13 shots and six on goal for the day with nine of those attempts coming in the second half.

