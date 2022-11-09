Last-Minute Goal Helps Mahwah Girls Soccer Team Take League Crown

MAHWAH, NJ —Having lost 9-1 the first game played against the Cavallini Cardinals, the Ramapo Ridge Middle School girls soccer team knew the league championship against them would be a hard-fought battle, Coach Zoe Delohery said.

With less than a minute left in last week’s game against the Upper Saddle River team, the Ridge’s Anshika Patibandla scored on a direct kick outside the 18-yard box, ending the game 1-0. “The commitment and hard work that the team put in all season long prepared our players for this game,” Delohery said. “As a team throughout the season we faced many obstacles. Our players showed resilience, strength, and leadership by overcoming those obstacles over and over again.

Ramapo Ridge, this time last year, did not have an Athletic program, nor has it had Athletic teams for more than a decade, school officials said. The middle school had just been accepted into the North Bergen Middle Interscholastic Athletic League in May 2022, after approval from the Mahwah Board of Education. Although reception of the re-established sports program had been overwhelming, Athletic Director Roger Pelletier said, the accomplishments of the girls team only “heightened and expanded the spotlight” (on the Ridge) to the district and community.

“… the pride and excitement shown regarding both of the soccer teams (boys and girls) from the outset of the year was truly magnificent; the (program) added a Buzz that had been missing in this realm,” Pelletier said. Superintendent Michael DeTuro said that adding sports to the Ridge (soccer-fall, basketball-winter, and track-spring) is a “point of pride” for the district.

“The sports program has not only impacted the athletes but brought the student body together to cheer on their team,” DeTuro said. Coach Delohery said she was “fortunate” to start the program with this “very talented” group of girls, and that, throughout the season, the girls learned to put the team first over individual success.

“I was proud of my players,” she said, “due to them showing a tremendous amount of commitment to each other and their teammates as well as the highest level sportsmanship displayed towards their opponents all season long.” The decision to bring athletics back to the Ridge was advocated for by a group of students early in the 2021-22 school year. “As the season progressed, you could feel and see the positive momentum building,” school Principal Brian Cory said, adding that he is also proud of the student-athletes and coaches. “Their outstanding record and Ultimate Championship aside, it was great watching our team develop and learn together during this season,” Cory said.