Last-Minute Goal by Bachstein Lifts Drexel Past Lehigh, 1-0

Next Game: at Stony Brook 10/29/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 29 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at Stony Brook

Bethlehem, Pa. – A last minute goal by Dominick Bachstein lifted the Drexel men’s soccer team over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday night in Bethlehem. The 1-0 win improves Drexel’s record to 6-3-6, while Lehigh falls to 3-8-3.

Bachstein picked the perfect moment to score his second goal of the season. With 38 seconds remaining, Bachstein received a pass from Giancarlo Vaccaro and shot the ball to the right of the diving keeper.

Dominick Bachstein with less than a minute remaining! pic.twitter.com/Fs4zF79nrW — Drexel Men’s Soccer (@DrexelMSoccer) October 25, 2022

Drexel controlled the ball for the majority of the match. The Dragons took 17 shots and placed 10 of those on target. Defensively, the Dragons held the Mountain Hawks in check, only allowing two shots on goal.

UP NEXT

The Dragons turn their attention back towards the Colonial Athletic Association and, more importantly, the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Dragons have already secured a spot in the CAA Tournament, but have the chance to move up in the standings to the No. 3 spots.