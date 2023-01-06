Last hour of final-round coverage of Sentry Tournament of Champions on Golf Channel will be commercial free

It’s a common refrain for golf fans watching their favorite sport on TV: too many commercials during critical times of the weekend coverage.

Well, thanks to a deal with Callaway, the final hour of Sunday’s coverage of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Golf Channel will be commercial free.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report the news; Golfweek has since confirmed the report.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions can be seen on streaming services ESPN+ and Peacock and on TV on Golf Channel all four days and on NBC on Saturday and Sunday.

The typical handoff from cable to network TV is in reverse this week though. Usually it’s Golf Channel with the first chunk of coverage before turning things over to the over-the-air coverage on NBC or CBS.

For the Sentry, NBC has the first two hours of the weekend TV coverage from 4 to 6 pm ET while Golf Channel brings it home from 6 to 8 pm The final hour will be commercial free on TV and on the Peacock stream.

Sports Business Journal reports there may be more commercial-free coverage of the PGA Tour on Sundays down the line, with lead NBC producer Tommy Roy telling the publication: “Whenever we can have commercial-free golf, we do it. To get it here on the first designated event, to get it on Sunday, we’re really happy.”

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek