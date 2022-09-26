Last full week of action for county volleyball teams – The Clanton Advertiser
Last full week of action for county volleyball teams
Published 10:58 am Monday, September 26, 2022
By Carey Reeder | Staff Writer
The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5.
Chilton County High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 10 am vs. Thorsby
October 3: vs. Maplesville at 6 p.m
October 4: vs. Benjamin Russell at 6 p.m
Jemison High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 1 pm vs. Chilton County/Thorsby
October 3: vs. Bibb County at 6 p.m
October 4: vs. Sylacauga at 5:30 p.m
Thorsby High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 10 am vs. Chilton County
Sept. 29: vs. Fayetteville at 5 p.m
October 4: vs. Comer at 5:30 pm
Isabella High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 2:30 pm vs. Maplesville/Verbena
October 3: @ Pell City at 5 p.m
October 3: @ Clay-Chalkville at 6 p.m
October 4: vs. Fayetteville at 6 p.m
Maplesville High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 11:30 am vs. Verbena
Sept. 29: vs. Billingsley at 5:30 p.m
October 3: @ Chilton County at 6 p.m
Verbena High School
October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 11:30 am vs. Maplesville
October 3: vs. Notasulga at 5 pm
October 4: @ Dallas County at 7 p.m
Billingsley High School
Sept. 29: @ Maplesville at 5:30 p.m