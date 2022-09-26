Last full week of action for county volleyball teams – The Clanton Advertiser

By Carey Reeder | Staff Writer

The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5.

Chilton County High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 10 am vs. Thorsby

October 3: vs. Maplesville at 6 p.m

October 4: vs. Benjamin Russell at 6 p.m

Jemison High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 1 pm vs. Chilton County/Thorsby

October 3: vs. Bibb County at 6 p.m

October 4: vs. Sylacauga at 5:30 p.m

Thorsby High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 10 am vs. Chilton County

Sept. 29: vs. Fayetteville at 5 p.m

October 4: vs. Comer at 5:30 pm

Isabella High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 2:30 pm vs. Maplesville/Verbena

October 3: @ Pell City at 5 p.m

October 3: @ Clay-Chalkville at 6 p.m

October 4: vs. Fayetteville at 6 p.m

Maplesville High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 11:30 am vs. Verbena

Sept. 29: vs. Billingsley at 5:30 p.m

October 3: @ Chilton County at 6 p.m

Verbena High School

October 1: County Volleyball Tournament at 11:30 am vs. Maplesville

October 3: vs. Notasulga at 5 pm

October 4: @ Dallas County at 7 p.m

Billingsley High School

Sept. 29: @ Maplesville at 5:30 p.m