Last Chance to get NBA 2K23 for 55% Off on Cyber ​​Monday

Players looking to shoot some digital hoops over the holidays can grab NBA 2K23 for a whopping 55% off during Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale.

Gamers eager to get their hands on the latest entry in Developer Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K series can snag a copy of NBA 2K23 for up to 55% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday sale. With the exception of the physical Nintendo Switch edition, every version of NBA 2K23 is on sale for 50% off or more, letting gamers grab a copy of the game for as low as $27.





Since first appearing on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999, the NBA 2K franchise has become one of the biggest names in sports gaming. Featuring rosters from all of the NBA teams, fast-paced gameplay, and fantastic physics, the NBA 2K games let players bring the excitement of the NBA home to their PC or console. The series has become well-known for its robust career mode, with the revamped MyCareer mode in NBA 2K23 shaking things up by placing gamers in the shoes of a Rookie player making their debut as an underdog during the NBA draft.

Players looking to take their own custom-created baller from an NBA Rookie to GOAT status can now grab a great deal on the standard edition of NBA 2K23 for a limited time as part of Amazon’s Cyber ​​Monday deals. Gamers seeking a digital download can grab NBA 2K23 for $27 on Xbox One and Switch, with the physical release of the PS4 version also available at that price, while hard copies of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can be picked up for $29.99 or $30 depending on system. Regardless of which NBA 2K23 version players grab, they’ll save at least 50% off the game’s MSRP.

NBA 2K23 has received high praise from many critics and fans thanks to the revamped MyCareer mode and the all-new MyNBA Eras mode, and this deal marks the perfect time to see what all the hype is about. While not every player will be able to show off the same level of skill as basketball Legends like Lebron, the great graphics and tight gameplay of NBA 2K23 ensures that gamers will have a blast even when they miss a shot.

NBA 2K23 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

