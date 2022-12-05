Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams betting odds for NFL Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 14 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Raiders are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Raiders are -240 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Rams are +200.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

The Raiders are coming off a 27-20 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 14 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 pm MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

