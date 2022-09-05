Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers betting odds NFL Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Los Angeles is -180 on the money line in the game, which will be played at SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Raiders are +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers in their NFL Week 1 game.

The Raiders went 10-7 in the 2021 season and lost in the AFC Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The Chargers went 9-8 last season.

The Chargers beat the Raiders 28-14 on Oct. 4 last season at home. They lost to the Raiders in Las Vegas in overtime on Jan. 9, 35-32.

