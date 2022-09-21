Las Vegas Raiders players lead elementary school students at football camp in advance of Silver & Black Flag League kickoff

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second consecutive year, the Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up with the City of Las Vegas Parks & Recreation to conduct a youth flag football league for Las Vegas area youth. In 2022, the league will expand from 100 to over 600 players. The Raiders’ contributions of jerseys and flags will assist in ensuring that the league remains free to those involved.

In advance of the Silver & Black League’s official kickoff on October 1, the Raiders Hosted a youth flag football camp for over 100 elementary school students from the West Side School Division when Raiders players, running back Brittain Brown, cornerback Bryce Cosby and safety Isaiah Pola -Mao led the participants through stretching, warmups and a series of football drills intended to hone their skills and emphasize the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.