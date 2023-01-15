Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season was a total disappointment, and after finishing with a 6-11 record, general manager Dave Ziegler will be looking deep into the offseason to improve the roster.

While the Raiders will be shoppers during free agency, they do have an opportunity to add valuable young depth during the 2023 NFL Draft.

“We’re going to continue to find players that fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” said Ziegler.

