Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season.

After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft.

For the meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential draft prospects for the Silver and Black.

“We’re going to continue to find players that fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” said Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

The Raiders offensive line is a priority they need to address, especially if they plan on signing a veteran quarterback that wants to win right away.

Johnson is a 6-foot-6, 310 pound Offensive lineman who started playing right guard for the Buckeyes in 2021, moved up a Talented roster and won the starting left tackle position last season and excelled.

His versatility is another game winner for the Raiders coaching staff that can plug at multiple positions across the line.

He is an elite run-blocker, which he developed playing guard, finishes every play, and holds up well in pass protection due to his flexibility and athleticism.

“Johnson is an excellent athlete who boasts high-level movement skills and power. His ability to pull and seal, lead block, climb, reach, and get to space indicates he can be used liberally. Additionally, he has the lateral agility and overall athleticism to mirror Defenders before and after engagement. He has flexible hips, ankles, and knees to draw strength from the ground up to Anchor or drive. His grip and core strength are reliable and consistent once he has latched onto defenders. Further, he boasts the leg drive and power output to move opponents,” noted Draft Bible on his report.

This year’s draft seems to be attracting quarterbacks and defensive lineman early on, which should allow the Raiders to select one of the top Offensive lineman within their selection, if indeed they already have a quarterback in place.

