Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season.

After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft.

For the meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential draft prospects for the Silver and Black.

“We’re going to continue to find players that fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” said Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button