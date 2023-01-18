Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: IDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson Tigers

The Las Vegas Raiders will look into the 2023 NFL Draft to improve a roster that finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 record.

The Raiders’ defense was atrocious, to say the least, but there were many factors on why the defense played the way it did this last season.

Expect the Raiders to sign some veteran key free agents this off-season, but don’t be surprised if they go heavy on defense in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential draft prospects for the Silver and Black.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

Interior Defensive Lineman, Bryan Bresee, Clemson Tigers

Power, explosiveness and generating pressure in the interior of the defensive line was an area of ​​concern for the Raiders defense last season.

While changes are coming, the Raiders have an opportunity to draft a highly talented prospect with Clemson Tigers’ interior defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

“He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact,” Draft Bible said of Bresee. “Further, he is an explosive linear and lateral mover with a good first step to penetrate or get into opponents’ frames early.”

“He displays strong hands to throw around or otherwise disengage from linemen. Bresee is completely capable of winning leverage and driving opponents back at contact.”

Brysee is not your typical 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman. The 21-year-old Clemson product plays like a seasoned NFL Veteran and is expected to be one of the fastest interior defensive lineman in this year’s draft class.

After missing most of the 2021 season with an ACL tear, he came back Stronger and faster, Pro Football Focus graded him with a career-high 82.0 pass-rushing grade in 2022.

“All in all, Bryan Bresee is a rare athlete with dominant flashes and elite potential; still, he is extremely raw and currently profiles as an early-career impact backup,” added Draft Bible.

Brysee fits perfectly at what teams are looking for to slow down today’s passing game and under the right direction, he has the potential to become one of the league’s best pass rushers.

The Raiders should consider drafting a player of his caliber and solidify the line for years to come.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 27, with the start of the first round. The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 pm EST, is the club’s deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 pm EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 pm EST on March 15, Clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 pm EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 pm EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

