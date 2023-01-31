Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

The Las Vegas Raiders preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft officially starts this week as they will have a first hand look in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have an early glance at top defensive backs in the upcoming draft.

While players prepare for the Senior Bowl, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential cornerbacks the Raiders may consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford Cardinals

“A physical, press corner that plays through the ball and Locks down the boundary,” said Draft Bible on Kelly.

The 6-1, 186 pound cornerback has the ideal size and length teams are looking for on defensive backs.

Last season, the Cardinal product recorded 35 tackles (26 solo), six pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

His best showing was in 2021, as the Pac-12 All Second Team defensive back racked up 58 tackles (42 solo), 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown and adding a forced fumble and recovery.

“Suitable size, adequate length that sits on above-average musculature, and well-built frame. Plays in press alignment. Quick feet that are active off the snap, mirroring the receiver’s movement patterns. Easily Carries vertical routes up the boundary. Both physical and timely at the catch point,” added Draft Bible.

Kelly is an Intelligent player and a great Communicator in the secondary, but keeping him away from being a first rounder in the upcoming draft is the lack of top-end speed and overall physicality.

Expect the Silver and Black to re-sign a few players from last season and add a quality Veteran from free agency, before making a decision on who they will add during the draft.

In what looks to be a deep class of cornerbacks, Kelly is projected to be selected on day two and it’s perfect for one of the Raiders Picks coming in either at No.70 or No.122, which feels quite right for a player of his skills and flaws.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be televised on Saturday, February 4, on the NFL Network at 11:30 PST.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 pm EST, is the club’s deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 pm EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 pm EST on March 15, Clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 pm EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 pm EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

