Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

The Las Vegas Raiders preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft officially starts this week as they will have a first hand look in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have an early glance at top defensive backs in the upcoming draft.

While players prepare for the Senior Bowl, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on potential cornerbacks the Raiders may consider drafting.

