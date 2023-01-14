Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

One of the most prestigious post season Awards may be on its way to Las Vegas, but before it does, the Silver and Black will need help from the fans.

On Friday, the NFL announced the top-three Nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year and among them was the league’s leading rusher, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs, who is coming off a career season in 2022, where he won his first rushing title since entering the league four years ago.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button