Las Colinas golf courses and club sold to Dallas’ Century Golf

A legendary Irving sports club has been purchased by a Dallas golf course Investor and operator.

The Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas that was once home to the annual AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament was just acquired by Dallas’ Century Golf Partners.

The purchase includes the two Irving golf courses, the TPC of Las Colinas Course and the nearby Cottonwood Valley Golf Course.

Century Golf acquired the Las Colinas properties in partnership with HKI America, a firm that owns golf courses in Japan and the US

Located adjacent to the former Four Seasons Resort and Hotel at Las Colinas, Century Golf’s purchase includes a 176,000 square-foot clubhouse with indoor tennis, pool, fitness studios, jogging track, basketball and racquetball courts. The sports club also has dining facilities, a driving range and golf teaching facility and new pickle ball courts.

“The club’s legendary history as the host site of the Byron Nelson, award-winning golf courses, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and thriving location makes this one of the premier Clubs in Dallas,” Jim Hinckley, Century Golf Partners ‘ founding partner and CEO said in a statement.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

The sale of the golf courses and club follows the May sale of the 36-year-Four Seasons Las Colinas luxury resort. The 431-room hotel was acquired by a joint venture between Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC.

The Four Seasons is being rebranded as a Ritz Carlton resort by the new owners who are doing a $55 million makeover.

Century Golf purchased the courses and club from New York-based Extell Development Co., which also sold the hotel.

The golf club will be managed under Century Golf Partners’ Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand.

“The Sports Club is an iconic institution in the dynamic Dallas market”, Bill Nardiello, chair of the Sports Club’s Board of Governors, said in a statement. “We are so pleased that we were able to have a hand in selecting Century Golf as our ownership and management partner for the Sports Club.”

Century Golf Partners has been in business since 2005 and owns or operates about 50 courses across the US HKI America and its Affiliates own more than two dozen golf courses.